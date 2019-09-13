LEWISBURG — A deluge of phone calls prompted Lewisburg Area School District directors to acquire another license for its transportation management software.
The $2,000 purchase will allow a second user to log into Transfinder, a software which helps assign students to bus routes.
John Fairchild, LASD director of administrative services, said he was taking the calls along with Michael Jones, student services coordinator. But there were a variety of reasons why an additional user for Transfinder was worthwhile.
“Previously we had two busses servicing the downtown Lewisburg area,” he said. “But with the growing demographics of additional students there, we found it was better to have three busses serving the downtown area.”
Transfinder helped create better routes with group instead of individual stops but they may have been different from the previous year. Parents called with questions about where their child’s bus stop was.
Similarly, Fairchild said the software was useful when middle school students in an after-school help program needed a late bus ride home.
There were also registration changes in the time before school started last month.
“We had 12 new students register the day before school alone,” Fairchild observed. “The beginning of the year people move in (and) lots of kids register. We deal with questions and iron out the kinks of the bus routes.”
The calls were leveling off, Fairchild said, but the purchase was worth it.
“Especially this year with the changes in the bus routes,” he concluded. “There were lots of questions we were fielding.”
Directors agreed to spend $1,143.05 for two 10-foot masts and other items needed to set up a wireless data link between the high school and the Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School.
Dan Schraeder, information technology supervisor, said he could set up the system by which the fiber communications link between the buildings would have a backup in case of failure.
The setup was relatively inexpensive, Schraeder said, and would offer a clear shot for a signal between the schools. However, reception would not be ideal during times when leaves were on the trees and likely to deflect signals.
He noted at a previous meeting that the permanent fiber line and many of its support poles were unsteady, damaged or in need of replacement. Options for permanent replacement were still being considered.
Meantime, Superintendent Dr. Steven C. Skalka explained email addresses for the staff were pulled from the district website because of the risk of intruders.
“We became aware that computer hackers used organization’s staff email directories to contact staff with viruses and links that the staff may unknowingly open because they look very official,” Skalka said. “Then in turn, they wreak havoc on the organization’s network.”
Skalka said the district’s cybersecurity partners advised removal of the emails. Parents who wish to contact teachers may contact the school building by phone where they may get the email address or leave a message.
The district will call Solicitor Patrick Fanelli to look into action which could be taken after a farmer who farms district-owned land under a lease agreement apparently damages portions of the cross country course. Tractor wheel ruts and spilled loads of soybeans were among potential hazards noted for young runners.
It was also noted that farming is sometimes done on tight schedules, making prompt cleanup less likely.
