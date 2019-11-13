TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run School District school board will be considering borrowing nearly $10 million as it pushes forward with plans to develop a new elementary school on the grounds of the middle school/high school complex.
During a special board meeting and committee session held Tuesday, the board authorized district administrators to work with independent financial advisors PFM Financial Advisors, bond counsel Eckert Seamans Cherin and Mellot, as well as the district’s solicitor to prepare the documents necessary to solicit bids for a $9.995 million bond issuance.
Board members Abby Appleman and Gail Foreman voted against moving forward with the process. Voting in favor were board President Doug Whitmoyer, Vice President Tamara Hoffman, and members JJ Lyons, Charles Axtman, George Grose and Mark Burrows. Daniel Truckenmiller was absent from the meeting.
Jamie Doyle, of PFM Financial Advisors, said the board also approved a nearly $10 million bond issuance in 2017, as well as a nearly $10 million issuance in 2018.
Doyle plans to attend the Nov. 25 meeting to ask the board to pass a resolution to move forward with the bond issuance. At that time, the district’s financial advisors will be able to secure interest rates for the borrowing. The process should be completed in early 2020.
With interest rates at what Doyle classified as an “all-time low,” she said rates for this borrowing should be less than the rates the district secured on the previous two occasions.
Following the meeting, Business Manager Heather Burke said the district will be paying 2.96% interest on the $9.995 million it borrowed in 2017. She did not have immediate access to the interest the district will be paying on the 2018 borrowing of $9.995 million, but said the figure is similar to the 2.96%.
In borrowing nearly $30 million, Doyle said the district will still have to use approximately $7 million from its cash reserves to cover the cost of the elementary building project.
In October, the board approved a proposed schematic design of and moving forward with the design development phase of a three-story elementary school. Michael Bell, of Breslin Architects, said he expects the project to cost between $35.1 and $38.6 million.
In addition to approving moving forward with the process to borrow nearly $10 million, the board also approved an addendum to a memorandum of understanding (MOU) it currently holds with Lewis Township.
Board member Mark Burrows and Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack explained the addendum.
Burrows said the district’s MOU with the township calls for the district to pay $520,000 for a holding tank to be installed at the township’s wastewater treatment facility in order to accommodate the added impact on the system to be created with the construction of a new elementary school.
However, Burrows said Lewis Township is now working in conjunction with Delaware Township to consider regionalizing wastewater treatment services and joining the Milton Regional Sewer Authority (MRSA). If that happens, Lewis Township’s treatment facility will no longer be used.
According to the terms of the addendum approved by the board, if the regionalization of services occurs, the district would pay the $520,000 as an in-kind contribution to help with the costs of the regionalization. In addition, it was explained at the meeting that the district would pay the township $250,000 to assist the township with paying down the debt on its current system.
Burrows said the move would be a smart one for the district as he noted the $520,000 tank would only be used by the district. In the future, he said it would need to be replaced and the district would be on the hook for those fees as well.
“That tank is not going to last forever and that (Lewis Township wastewater treatment) plant is not going to last forever,” Burrows said. “That is a big concern for me.”
Whitmoyer said Lewis Township has started to apply for grants to assist with the costs it will have to incur if it joins MRSA.
Following the meeting, Hack said Lewis Township must still approve the addendum to the MOU. He deferred all other questions on proposed regionalization to township officials.
The meeting also included a preliminary overview of the proposed 2020-2021 budget.
Currently, Hack said the following increases are projected: Salaries, from $9.7 million to $9.9 million; insurance benefits, from $2.4 to $2.6 million; retirement benefits, from $3.3 to $3.4 million; and other benefits, from $940,000 to $973,000.
Expenses are projected to increase from $24.1 million to $24.9 million, while revenue is expected to increase from $24 million to $24.3 million. At this point, a tax increase is not included in the figures.
Currently, Hack said the district is looking at a $554,100 deficit.
“That is the lowest, at this point, in a super-long time,” Hack said, of the deficit. He added that administrators will be working in the coming months to bring that number down.
