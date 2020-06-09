EXCHANGE — As Jeremy Dunnick poured a bucket filled with chlorinated water into the Exchange Pool, his 14-year-old daughter Rory worked nearby, skimming the top of water which has thus far filled into the pool.
Dunnick, the pool manager, said the process to fill the pool with water so it can open for the season started May 30.
As the water comes from a well shared with Anthony Township Municipal Building, he said the process of filling the pool takes 11 days in order to not deplete the water in the well.
Lisa Hartman, president of the Northern Montour Recreation Association, said it was a bit of a last-minute decision to open the pool this year. No decisions could be made until Montour County moved into the green phase of coronavirus recovery.
Montour County moved into the green phase on May 29. The pool is scheduled to open Saturday.
“We were on pins and needles trying to figure out if we would be able to open, trying to get the information from the state, the CDC,” Hartman explained. “As soon as we got the green, the board met, we discussed at length what would the procedures be, for safety reasons.”
As the water continues to fill into the pool, Dunnick said he will soon have the final confirmation that the facility will be able to open on Saturday.
“Our hope is that once the (water) level gets high enough, we can turn the (pool’s) pumps on, and everything is running smoothly,” he said.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Dunnick said the opening of the pool was delayed by one week due to the pandemic.
Hartman said work has been taking place at a steady pace to prepare for opening day.
“The pool is all run by volunteers so, again, people really support and put in a lot of time,” she said. “We have put in days and days over the last to weeks to get everything ready.”
In addition to the typical preparations for opening the facility for the season, other work — also delayed due to the pandemic — has also been ongoing. JNK Building Specialties has been working in recent days to upgrade the facility’s restrooms.
Hartman said the pool received $65,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to overhaul the pool’s restrooms, making them handicapped accessible. The funds were designated to the pool by the Montour County Commissioners.
In addition, a $10,000 grant was received from the Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund to replace the cement steps going into the pool.
“Our pool was built in the ‘70s, so we have an aging infrastructure, to say the least,” Hartman said. “You are open two months, two-and-a-half months, so we don’t get a lot of revenue. Grants are important.”
“This pool runs solely on donations from the community, memberships, grants,” Dunnick added. “Most pools that are part of townships, boroughs, get a lot of (municipal) funding. We get nothing.”
He offered thanks to everyone who continues to support the pool.
“I want to thank the community for sending in membership fees and being excited about the pool opening,” Dunnick said.
Once the pool is open, Hartman said extensive cleaning will regularly take place. Attendees will be asked to bring their own blankets and chairs.
Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines must be followed by those who visit the pool.
“They want families to stay 6-feet apart,” Hartman said. “We have put on all of our opening materials that, unfortunately, we will reserve the right to limit attendance.”
She said decisions on attendance limitations will be based on the number of families at the pool, and how many people are in each family.
The pool will be open 12:30 to 7:30 p.m. daily.
Daily admission rates will be offered, along with seasonal pool memberships.
To purchase a seasonal membership, call 570-490-2868.
