HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (DOA) announced Thursday that a law which required shelters and rescues to spay or neuter dogs and cats prior to adoption would be waived.
Russel Redding, DOA secretary, noted the waiver was granted so personal protective equipment (PPE) could be conserved for human healthcare. The waiver would be in place for the duration of the COVID health crisis.
“This waiver is not something we take lightly; but it’s a matter of weighing the costs,” Redding noted. “Waiving the requirement to spay or neuter prior to adoption allows us to conserve critical PPE supplies and also limit the risk of exposure for veterinarians.”
Shelters must keep a list of adopters so that they may to follow up with them after the pandemic and provide a copy of all contracts to the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement. Shelters will be required to follow up on all pets adopted during COVID-19 mitigation.
Adoptive owners will have up to 120 days from the time of adoption to have the procedure completed and come into compliance. The timeframe may be adjusted as needed.
Shelters and rescues can continue adopting pets out during stay at home orders with the approval of the department. This is essential in order to ensure that shelters are not overly full of animals with short staff numbers. Shelters and rescues continuing to operate and adopt pets were advised to follow guidance for virtual, limited contact adoptions.
