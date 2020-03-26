LEWISBURG — Economic relief from the COVID-19 pandemic got the attention of a local small business advocate.
Steve Stumbris, Small Business Development Center Bucknell University director, said details contained in the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act was eagerly anticipated. The House was expected to pass the largest-ever bill of its kind on Friday.
“This will be a new and greatly increased loan program, that is above and beyond the existing SBA loan program that is currently active and currently receiving applications,” Stumbris said. “So far from what has come through the Senate (this week) is that these new and expanded loans for small businesses will be run very similar to the Small Business Administration’s existing SBA7(a) program.”
Businesses would be asked to apply through a bank for the loans which would be guaranteed by the SBA. Stumbris said www.SBA.gov would have details for applicants. SBDCs and other resource partners would also have details.
The maximum amount of the loans could increase drastically for small business, which is usually considered a business of 500 employees or less. Details have yet to be seen, but Stumbris said payroll, mortgage expenses, employee salaries, medical leave, insurance fees could be considered allowable expenses.
He noted CARES relief was meant for for-profit businesses.
Stumbris said other recently announced SBA disaster loans were open to for-profit businesses, nonprofits, residents, homeowners and others. The rate was 3.75% for for-profit business, 2.75% for nonprofits.
A series of SBDC webinars started this week and would continue through Friday, April 3 in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
Details of a state working capital access program have been added into the webinar series. The program is being administered through SEDA-COG designated and certified to help businesses apply.
Stumbris said Marcia McGavisk, an SBDC colleague, was contributing to the webinars. Her experience included over 25 years in commercial banking and SBA loan programs.
The free webinars were scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Registration and a list events were posted at www.bucknell.edu/sbdc.
