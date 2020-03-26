MILTON — The Milton Historical Society has canceled the Gov. James Pollock Memorial Dinner, which was to have been held at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 23, at Wynding Brook Golf Club, Route 405 north of Milton.
The dinner will not be rescheduled this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.