HUGHESVILLE — The intersection Improvement Project on Routes 220 and 405 in Hughesville Borough and Wolfe Township will continue this week.
A truck detour is in place restricting vehicles over 30-feet from turning at the intersection. Trucks should use Routes 405 and 180.
Work is expected to be completed by fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.