LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Area School District directors tabled a policy change Thursday night which would have phased out class rank among secondary school students.
Jordan Fetzer, director and board president, said the proposed policy would go back to the policy committee for further study. He said there was no need to rush in view of the need for more input from parents, students, staff and guidance counselors.
The proposal, which refuted traditional class rank as not always a representation of student achievement, opted for a more “holistic” evaluation of students.
For the Class of 2021, it would have ranked only the top two students as valedictorian and salutatorian and only note grade point average (GPA) and ranking by tens in the middle and end of the school year. For the Class of 2022 and beyond, class rank would only be used for scholarship or awards and not be calculated or printed on on transcripts or report cards. Colleges, universities and scholarship sponsors could request rank from the guidance department.
A Latin honor system indicating honors, great honors and highest honors would be calculated by GPA. The class valedictorian and salutatorian would be selected from students attaining highest honors.
The current policy calculates class rank using GPA weighted on final grades in particular courses and puts class members in numerical order from the highest to the lowest. It is calculated at the end of freshman, sophomore and junior years, then halfway through senior year. Final class ranking is done at the completion of high school.
High school students and one parent joined the online meeting to offer their thoughts.
Sarah Mahoney, high schoo student, said anxiety or stress connected with current class rank policy were based on inequities in course opportunities rather than class rank itself. She added that the proposed changes would disadvantage students by only recognizing the top two and could hurt college and scholarship application.
James Koconis, of Lewisburg, said he had expectations that his class rank would be on his grade transcript for college applications. He said he thus declined to retake a standardized admissions test, noting the process was time consuming and costly. As a junior, he said it would be unfair to change the policy this late in his high school career.
Katie Jacobson, high school student, said class rank was once thought to be not relevant and stressful. But since then, she said it has become apparent that young people are compared with one another in many areas and that class rank should not have a negative connotation.
Parent Shari Jacobson said the stress created by the current policy was not the sole reason to change it. But the policy could color class choices, as foreign language, music and others which carry less “weight.” She called he prevailing policy a disincentive to take such classes.
Elsewhere, the board authorized a memorandum of understanding (MOA) with Lewisburg Area Education Association (LAEA). It stipulated that athletic coaches will be paid a prorated amount in case a fall season is cut short due to coronavirus concerns.
Dr. Steven C. Skalka, superintendent, noted that the Thursday night Zoom platform meeting would be his last with the district. Skalka, superintendent since 2017, previously announced his intention to step aside upon expiration of his current contract.
Jennifer Polinchock, most recently assistant superintendent at Centennial School District in Bucks County, will officially be on board as superintendent starting Wednesday, July 1.
