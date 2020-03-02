BLOOMSBURG – Focus Central Pennsylvania received a $9,500 check from PPL Electric Utilities to support the mission of Focus to attract and support expansion of capital investment that creates quality career opportunities for the families of Central Pennsylvania.
The investment was presented by PPL’s Regional Affairs Director Tracie Witter to Focus Central Pennsylvania‘s Executive Director Lauren Bryson.
The contribution includes funds to support the organization’s annual marketing initiatives as well as a grant to fund a Smart Capacity initiative. The initiative supports a comprehensive business attraction partnership to provide significant increased capacity that will leverage existing resources and efforts to effectively promote new corporate investment, career creating location decisions in Central Pennsylvania. This grant will provide a year of Site Location Partnership (SLP) business attraction services with specific deliverable metrics that include targeted industry prospect development, site selector appointment setting, trade show representation and online exposure.
“Delivering safe and reliable electric service is just a part of our commitment to the communities PPL Electric Utilities serves,” said Witter. “As a founding partner in Focus, PPL helps create strong and healthy communities where business and residential customers thrive.”
“Focus Central Pennsylvania’s efforts to attract quality investment and companies providing career opportunities are possible because of the generous investments and support from PPL Electric Utilities. Investors in Focus recognize that smart economic growth is achieved through collaboration, regional partnerships and effective promotion of what Central Pennsylvania has to offer growing companies” Bryson said.
Focus Central Pennsylvania is part of a committed team in the region that is driving economic development for communities in Centre, Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Union, Snyder and Mifflin communities. The mission of Focus is to attract and support expansion of capital investment that creates quality career opportunities for the families of Central Pennsylvania. Focus pro-actively connects with site location consultants and companies looking to expand. This work helps our communities become an even greater place to live and work.
