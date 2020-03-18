MILTON — Meadowbrook Christian School's junior class has returned to the United States after being out of the country on a mission trip when travel restrictions started being put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Arlie Davis, lead pastor at Christ Wesleyan Church, said the juniors safely returned to the United States from Panama on Tuesday night. The class left on the trip March 8.
Davis said the church and its school had considered bringing the students back early due to the pandemic, but that would have cost $12,000.
While in Panama, Davis said the students worked in schools.
Since they have returned, Davis said the students will not be placed in isolation. He noted that the school is already closed, through at least March 27, in keeping with restrictions put in place by Gov. Tom Wolf.
In addition to the Meadowbrook Christian School trip, Davis said members of Christ Wesleyan Church recently returned from a mission trip to Guatemala.
Davis said the Christ Wesleyan complex — including The Well Coffee House, Well Fit Gym and Well Read Bookstore — is currently shut down due to the pandemic.
"We are trying to be socially responsible in our choices and have opted to go to a point of closing all of our services and all of our group meetings," he said. "We are using a live stream format on Sunday mornings, at 9 o'clock and 10:45.
"Fortunately for us, we had been prepared to do a live stream but never made it public," Davis continued. "We felt this was a time we needed to begin."
He is encouraging those who attend the church to continue to be strong in their faith and "that hope that is needed in our world."
Davis also shared a social media post which he made related to the pandemic.
In his post, Davis wrote it's important to follow guidelines being issued by the Centers for Disease Control and government officials.
"Social distancing is not social isolation," he wrote. "Find creative ways of connecting with one another during this time. Write notes of encouragement, make phone calls and find new avenues to connect with others."
Davis said it's also important to reach out to those at risk, to help them meet needs with running errands and other tasks they may need done.
"Remember, this will have an ending," he wrote. "It has certainly risen to proportions that we never thought possible, but it will come to an end and we will get through this. Since God is the one in control, he has a plan for all that we face and will use all things for good as we trust him."
Davis also encouraged everyone to pray and not worry about the situation unfolding.
"This is our chance to shine," he wrote. "Let your light shine that others will see the difference that Jesus makes in our lives. He will be your rock no matter what the storm that we face! We have something to offer the world around us... HOPE!"
