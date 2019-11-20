TURBOTVILLE — Even in times of loss, there is hope for those going through the grieving process. That is a key message in a program being offered to Warrior Run Middle School students.
Yami Melton, a school counselor, said the school board last year approved a contract to work with Highmark’s Caring Place.
In January and February 2018, Melton said the school co-facilitated three grief groups for children in fourth, sixth and eighth grade.
“The school coordinator, Laurie Scherer from Highmark’s Caring Place, was phenomenal and instrumental in assisting us to put into place a more well-rounded grief curriculum,” Melton said.
She said the program provided the district with grief material and curriculum, as well as a $75 Amazon gift card used to purchase items for future related projects.
Earlier this year, Melton participated in the Grieving Children’s Annual Luncheon. As a result of presentations she saw that day, she invited Scherer to come back to the school to do presentations of grief and grief awareness.
“An optional presentation was made to our student population and we had 49 students attend,” Melton said. “A sub group of those students in attendance have come together to work on a special art project.”
Students recently spent several days making a giant poster, which has been hung at the school, to mark the nationwide Children’s Grief Awareness Day, which is being held Thursday to show support to those going through the grieving process.
The students who helped to create the poster said the project is an important one for the school to be involved with.
“When you lose your dad or your mom, you fall back on the people that support you,” Harper Burkhart, a sixth-grade student, said.
Another student, Millia Prowant, said she relied on the support of others when her aunt passed away.
“It’s important to give people support,” Sofi Yetter, another student, said. “If they lost someone they care about, it can be really hard for them.”
In addition to the poster, the day will be marked in other ways at the school.
“All of Warrior Run Middle School will wear blue in support of those children who have lost a loved one,” Melton said. “The faculty is also going to be participating in a fundraiser that will go toward Highmark’s Caring Place.”
Through the fundraiser, staff members will make a donation to wear jeans to school that day.
“We also want to recognize that we can all show our support to those who have lost someone and that grief is not something we need to tiptoe around, but be mindful of because we will all at some point in time have to face the death of a loved one,” Melton said.
“We want to show that through our loss and grief there is also hope that can come about as a result of others coming together,” she added. “We want Warrior Run Middle School to be full of support, love and hope.”
