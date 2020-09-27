WATSONTOWN — After raising more than $6,000 to help combat human trafficking last year, two women are hoping to raise more funds this year for the cause.
Vickie Eberhart said $6,400 was raised for Joy International through a 1-mile walk held in November at Revival Tabernacle church. This year, she and Julie Savage are coordinating a virtual version of the Barefoot Mile walk.
“This year, because of COVID, we weren’t allowed to gather hundreds of people together,” Eberhart said. “The organization, Joy International, said it could be done virtually.”
Participants are asked to walk 1 mile while barefoot, and contribute to Joy International.
With the success of last year’s walk, Eberhart said it was important to hold an event again this year.
“The success last year was a big factor (in holding a second walk),” Eberhart said. “People actually came and walked barefoot, for a mile, to recognize the plight of the children.”
Eberhart learned of Joy International after seeing its founder, Jeff Brodsky, interviewed on television.
“He was walking barefoot across the stage for the TV show,” she said. “He was talking about why he was barefoot. He’s been walking barefoot for 10 years now, to raise awareness and collect funds for children involved in sex trafficking.”
According to Eberhart, money raised will be used to rescue children and women from trafficking, helping them find a place to stay and providing them with counseling and other resources.
“This is something that’s passionate on my heart,” Eberhart said. “I’d do anything to save children. They’re so vulnerable and innocent.”
She also noted that human trafficking occurs even locally.
“We need to keep our eyes and ears open for anything that doesn’t look right, in parking lots and hotels,” Everhart said. “The traffickers keep moving. They don’t want anybody to catch up to them.”
She said anyone who spots suspicious activity should contact the local law enforcement agency.
While Eberhart and several others completed the walk on Sunday, since the event is virtual ti can be done at any time.
To sign up for and donate funds to the Barefoot Mile, visit joy.org/barefoot-mile-events, and choose the Watsontown event.
