Belmont University
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ciel Smith, of Lewisburg, qualified for the spring dean’s list at Belmont University.
Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
University of Scranton
SCRANTON — Several local residents were among the more than 600 master’s and doctoral degree candidates at The University of Scranton, whose degrees were conferred at a virtual celebration ceremony held May 30.
Local students earning degrees include:
• Patrick J. McDevitt, of Coal Township, earned a Master of Science with a major in educational administration.
• Amber J. Ferdinand, of Lewisburg, earned a Master of Business Administration with a major in general business administration.
• James Snyder, of Milton, earned a Master of Business Administration with a major in general business administration.
Penn College
WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology students — representing three majors from the School of Engineering Technologies — passed exams dedicated to SolidWorks, a prominent 3D CAD software tool. The tests require candidates to meet several hands-on challenges, representing various aspects of the software.
Nine students became certified SolidWorks associates and four others earned SolidWorks professional certification.
“We always encourage students to seek CAD certifications,” said Craig A. Miller, instructor and department head of engineering and industrial design technology. “Obtaining the certifications reflects the skills and dedication that employers want to see. Without a doubt, the certifications help students stand out in the job market upon graduation.”
Students passing the certified SolidWorks professional exam were: Dustin Buchanan, Shinglehouse; Riley C. Cotner, Muncy; Leander M. Shaffer, Lewisburg; and Mark A. Turek, Red Lion. All four students are majoring in engineering design technology.
Industrial design students who passed the SolidWorks associate exam were: Dylan R. Baley, Corning, New York; Graham E. Burnett, Pompton Lakes, New Jersey; Jeremy R. Draper-Bell, Bath, New York; Alexander G. Geyer, Montoursville; Andrew J. Goth, Emmaus; and Cameron P. Reese Jr., Collegeville.
Manufacturing engineering technology students Kevin M. Hoffman, Manasquan, New Jersey, and Gavin M. Orr, Columbia Cross Roads, also passed the exam, as did mechatronics student Levi E. Pomeroy, Dillsburg.
NSF grant helps to ensure diversity at ecology symposium
WILLIAMSPORT — Robert F. Smith, Ph.D., assistant professor of biology at Lycoming College and research associate with the college’s Clean Water Institute (CWI), was recently awarded a $25,550 grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF).
The grant will support the Fifth Symposium on Urbanization and Stream Ecology (SUSE5), for which Smith is a co-organizer and a member of the advisory board. SUSE is an interdisciplinary meeting held every three to five years to further the scientific study of stream ecosystems in urban landscapes. The theme for SUSE5, which occurred in February, was “Moving the Bar on Multidisciplinary Solutions to Wicked Urban Stream Problems.”
The symposium sought to generate new approaches to overcoming barriers to effective stream management and restoration that require expertise in natural science, social science, the humanities, communication, engineering, landscape architecture and education.
Grant dollars were used to provide travel stipends to people from disciplines less commonly represented at the symposia, such as social scientists, landscape planners, and engineers, as well as people with personal backgrounds often underrepresented in stream ecology.
Smith presented a poster at the symposium, “GIS-based Prioritization System for Small Municipality MS4 Compliance Projects,” which discussed a GIS-based prioritization tool for assisting municipalities in Lycoming County in identifying suitable locations for stormwater projects. Lycoming College biology and math double major Bailey Schwenk of Hughesville, co-authored the poster and will continue moving the research forward as he begins to focus on his senior project.
Leslie Rieck, Ph.D., postdoctoral scholar with the college’s CWI, also presented research at the event. Her poster, “MS4 Misunderstandings and Myths: Moving toward effective stormwater management for small municipalities,” summarized common misunderstandings concerning municipal separate storm sewer (MS4) requirements and offered real-world examples of efficient, effective frameworks for municipalities to satisfy MS4 regulations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.