MILTON — Milton Borough Council is continuing to evaluate the possibility of enacting an ordinance which could allow the borough to assume responsibility for enforcing noise violations at Milton businesses licensed through the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB).
As council was considering voting on the ordinance during its Wednesday meeting, council member Linda Meckley noted that it was written in such a way that incorporated only a portion of the downtown area. She noted the area the ordinance would encompass did not include the portion of the borough where the Milton American Legion and VFW are located.
After some discussion, council directed Solicitor Robert Benion to revise the ordinance to include the entire borough. Council plans to vote on the ordinance after the revisions are made and reviewed.
Council authorized Benion at its October meeting to craft the ordinance. The move was made after then-council President Jason Budman said he learned from Speedy’s Place owner Chad Gonzalez that the business was cited by the PLCB for having soft music playing on the patio after 7 p.m.
Budman stressed there have been no noise complaints filed against Speedy’s Place. The violation was discovered through a random check.
Like Speedy’s Place, Budman said Lisa’s Milltown Deli also holds a PLCB license and would like to play soft music outdoors in the evenings, but is forbidden from doing so due to PLCB regulations. He indicated that an ordinance crafted by the borough would open the door for licensed establishments to play soft music outdoors after 7 p.m.
Benion said if the ordinance is approved by council, it will then go to the PLCB for approval. PLCB could hold a public hearing, possibly in the borough, on the matter.
During her report to council, borough Manager Jessie Novinger said the borough recently received its 2018 recycling grant from the state. She said the grant, which is based on the tonnage of recycling materials collected by the borough, was for $32,866. She expects the 2019 grant to be for an increased among as the borough experienced an uptick in the number of items community members brought to the recycling center in 2019.
In business action, council authorized Novinger to contract East Coast Risk Management to create a borough employee handbook, at a cost of $2,500.
During his report to council, Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr said his department has thus far responded to 22 fire/rescue calls in 2019. The department’s mobile intensive care unit which is contractually staff through Evangelical Community Hospital has responded to 145 calls, its volunteer ambulance to five calls and department volunteers have assisted on 12 medical calls.
Council members Jamie Walker and Richard Specht were absent from the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.