Libraries to remain closed
LEWISBURG — The Union County Library System — which consists of Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, The Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg and the West End Library in Laurelton — will remain closed through April 30.
In addition, all library-sponsored programs and meeting room bookings have been canceled. This includes group events and individual technology help appointments.
Fines will be waived for items due during the closure. Materials can be returned via book drops.
The library will continue to follow the guidance of local, county, and state governments and the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). For up-to-date information follow any of the three Union County Libraries on Facebook.
To borrow e-books and audio boooks visit https://ebranch2go.overdrive.com/library/teens or www.hoopladigital.com/.
To stream music, movies and TV shows visit www.hoopladigital.com/.
Resources for children in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade is available at https://themailbox.infobase.com/.
A variety of e-resources, including academic articles, auto-repair information, business insights and more is available at http://powerlibrary.org.
Renew materials online using the My Account link at www.unioncountylibraries.org.
