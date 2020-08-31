HARRISBURG — State data showed local confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by 22 on Monday. One new death was reported in Montour County.
Eight new confirmed cases were reported in Northumberland County, six in Columbia and Union counties and two in Lycoming County. There was no increase to Snyder County's confirmed numbers and one case was removed from Montour County's tally.
Statewide, 521 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Department of Health. Statewide, 7,673 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 629 cases (34 deaths)
• Union County, 358 cases (4 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 491 cases (22 deaths)
• Columbia County, 633 cases (35 deaths)
• Snyder County, 141 cases (2 deaths)
• Montour county, 115 cases (5 deaths)
