LEWISBURG — Representatives from the Organization of the Eastern Star, Region 9 and Chapter 394, Lewisburg, recently presented 14 Jared Boxes to Evangelical Community Hospital.
Jared Boxes are organized by the Eastern Star’s Harmony Express Committee. The gift was accepted in the area of the hospital dedicated to pediatric patients.
The Jared Box Project was founded by the classmates of a young boy who passed away from cancer, but always had a backpack of activities to keep him busy during treatment.
Jared Boxes are containers filled with activities for children including puzzles, coloring books, stuffed animals, books for reading, Play-Doh, and more. Boxes are organized into two age groups: 3 to 5 year olds and 5 to 8 year olds. Any child who comes into a stressful situation at the hospital (such as a parent being admitted, a stay in the Emergency Room, an inpatient stay) is presented a box to provide comfort and entertainment.
More info about the history and mission of The Jared Box Project can be found here: http://www.thejaredbox.com/pages/index.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.