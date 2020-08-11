LEWISBURG — Dr. Jennifer Polinchock, Lewisburg Area School District superintendent, issued a statement after state COVID transmission figures suggested Union County public schools begin the year online.
Union County, with a coronavirus incidence rate of 185.3 per 100,000 population and a percent positivity rate (PCR) of 11.8% over the previous seven days, was determined to have “substantial” transmission according to state figures.
“I am surprised to learn that Union County is the only county in the commonwealth with the substantial status,” Polinchock wrote. “The next release of COVID-19 data on (Monday, Aug.) 17 will help us to know if the recent increase in cases can be attributed to the congregate facilities that were affected or if the conditions in the county truly changed.”
Union County, with a population of 44,923 (2019) was considered “moderate” during the previous reporting week. All surrounding counties have been rated “moderate” or “low” in the last two seven-day reporting periods.
