WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) on Friday penned a letter asking the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to explain its preparation and guidelines for responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A copy of Casey’s letter — written to BOP director Michael Carvajal — was provided to The Standard-Journal by the senator’s office.
He opened the letter by stating he is concerned with reports of widespread BOP shortages of personal protective equipment and conflicting guidance related to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“These concerns coincide with reports that my office has received indicating that the BOP and the U.S. Marshals Service intend to transport incarcerated individuals from out-of-state facilities to multiple facilities in Pennsylvania, including USP Lewisburg, USP Canaan and FCC Allenwood,” Casey wrote.
Andrew Kline, Local 148 president, Council of Prison Locals-33, USP Lewisburg, said he learned this week the BOP is planning to move 30 to 100 inmates to the three institutions from New York City.
Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) responded to those concerns.
“Our office has been in contact with the Bureau of Prisons, who assured us that there is no immediate plan to move inmates to USP Lewisburg,” Keller said. “We understand the concerns of our local correctional officers and their families and will continue to advocate for their safety.”
As of Thursday, Casey wrote to Carvajal there were 4,600 COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New York.
“I have also received reports that the U.S. Marshals Service intends to transport out-of-state individuals to a BOP facility in Pennsylvania, even though these individuals are currently in quarantine after coming into contact with COVID-19,” Casey wrote.
“These reported transfers of incarcerated individuals from out-of-state facilities to multiple facilities in Pennsylvania raise serious questions related to the well being of BOP employees,” Casey added.
He also noted that two BOP employees were recently tested and are presumed positive for COVID-19.
“This new information follows multiple reports that the virus is exacerbating already well-documented staffing shortages and that protective masks, gloves, hand sanitizers and medical gowns are not widely available in BOP facilities,” Casey wrote. “Despite reassurances from the BOP leadership, some correctional staff have expressed concerns that their supplies may not last through the end of next week and expect to reuse some of their disposable masks.”
Casey concluded his letter to Carvajal asking a series of 17 different questions, all related to how the bureau is handling its response the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the questions, Casey asked what policies and procedures are in place to manage the transfer of individuals to FBOP facilities.
He also asked what factors are being considered by the bureau “when determining whether to transfer incarcerated individuals between facilities during the” pandemic.
