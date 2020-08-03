PAXINOS — State police at Stonington are investigating a burglary at Indian Hills Golf Club, west of Paxinos, early Sunday.
Police said an unknown male used a key to gain entry into the back door of the club’s Pro Shop at 3:40 a.m. and stole multiple golf clubs of various makes and styles from the bag room before stealing additional clubs and grips from the Pro Shop itself.
Police said the thief also stole about $400 from the office before fleeing in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information about the identity of the burglar is urged to call Trooper Josiah Reiner or Trooper Jordan Judson at 570-286-5601.
