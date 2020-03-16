WATSONTOWN — Members of the Milton Rotary Club have been preparing since the fall for the club’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Following a recent Monday meeting, club members sorted through door prizes and other items which have been donated from area businesses for Casino Night.
The event, to benefit the club and the Ronald McDonald House of Danville, will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at the Watson Inn, Watsontown.
Bonnie McDowell, Casino Night chair, said this year’s event will mark the second time the fundraiser has been held to benefit both the club and the Ronald McDonald House.
“We almost doubled our profit (last year),” McDowell said. “We hope to do a little better this year.”
Last year’s event raised approximately $8,000. McDowell credited an increase in attendance and sponsorship with leading to the increased profit.
Ginnetta Reed is a member of the club who also works for the Ronald McDonald House of Danville. She said the event is a good partnership between the two entities.
“The partnership expands the reach of the community service that Rotary provides,” she said. “It makes a larger impact.”
McDowell said the format for the event, which is now in its 18th year, will be similar to past Casino Nights.
Ticket holders receive “crazy cash” which is to be used to play casino-style games.
When game play ends, participants will be able to turn their “winnings” in for tickets. Those tickets can be placed into a drawing for a variety of prize items, donated by area businesses.
The event will also include a silent auction, sports prize auction and a raffle.
Items on the block during the sports auction will include: A Steelers photo autographed by Jack Lambert, Andy Russell and Jack Ham; a Terry Bradshaw framed photo; a Tiger Woods photo; an Aaron Judge Yankees photo; a Bryce Harper Phillies photo; a Joe Paterno photo; an autographed Mike Sanders Penn State photo; and an autographed Rocky Bleier Steelers photo.
The raffle will feature a smoker, donated by Cole’s Hardware. Other raffle prizes will include a Google Mini, lottery basket and custom-made picnic table.
In addition to proceeds from the event being donated to the Ronald McDonald House of Danville, proceeds will also benefit the club’s many community efforts.
Among its efforts, club President Tom Evans said Rotary provides vocational scholarships for Milton Area High School students and purchases flags for the Gov. James Pollock Memorial Bridge. In addition, the supports entities including the Milton YMCA, Milton Public Library, Milton Area High School Team Cambodia and area food banks.
McDowell said the event appeals to individuals who are knowledgable about casino games such as blackjack. Those who have no knowledge of casino games also enjoy the festivities.
“If you know nothing about casino games, there are games that that are easy (to play),” she said. “There is something for everybody to play.”
Last year, Evans said he manned the roulette wheel.
“Everyone was very enthusiastic last year,” he said. “We had a lot of excitement at the roulette wheel.
“People were making money,” Evans continued. “It’s a lot of fun to play with play money. It doesn’t hurt to lose play money.”
Brick Kepler noted that fellow Rotary Club member Al Yearick, who annually served as a blackjack dealer at Casino Night, passed away last year.
“We will miss our dealer, Al Yearick,” Kepler said. “He enjoyed coming to see everybody.”
He said Yearick was a supporter of the Bucknell University basketball program.
“He always got us a signed Bucknell basketball (to auction off during Casino Night),” Kepler said.
Advance tickets for this year’s Casino Night can be purchased at the Milton YMCA, the Coup Agency in Milton and Lewisburg, the Watson Inn, from any club member or at eventbrite.com.
Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door.
For more information on the Milton Rotary Club, or on becoming a member, visit miltonparotary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.