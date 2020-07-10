MILTON — Lane restrictions will be in place Sunday, July 12, through Thursday, July 16, along Interstate 80 eastbound in Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Contractor Glen O. Hawbaker will begin paving approaches and applying epoxy overlays on the bridges at mile marker 215 over Route 254 and mile marker 213 over Muddy Run Road, weather permitting. All work will be performed between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. each day.
The right (driving) lane will be restricted while work is being performed.
