MILTON — The Borough of Milton will not be sanctioning trick-or-treat activities this Halloween.
Borough Manager Jess Novinger announced during Wednesday’s council meeting that while the borough will not be sanctioning trick-or-treat activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be up to individual families to decide if they will be participating. She said any household which opts to welcome trick-or-treaters should leave its porch lights on.
Novinger also reported that a recent examination of the community pool uncovered several “large leaks” in a 4-inch water line. In addition, she said the angle of the pool’s pipes must be realigned in order for them to be properly winterized.
Novinger will be holding an investigative meeting with council members to discuss options for the pool.
She announced during Wednesday’s meeting that Norfolk Southern Railroad will be completing a repaving project at the Mahoning Street railroad crossing Oct. 5-9. The crossing will be closed as the work is completed.
During his report to council, Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr said he will soon be presenting the borough with two different options for new fire engines the department would like to purchase.
Derr also reported that 25 volunteers with the department stood by in station during Sunday’s protest in front of the police station by members of the group “If Not Us, Then Who?” Derr said the department was not called into service during the protest.
Council member John Pfeil praised the police department for its handling of the protest.
“They kept order when order wasn’t really looking like it was going to happen,” Pfeil said. “Our police did a really fine job.”
Pfeil objected to a decree made during the meeting by council President Mark Shearer that beginning in October council meetings will revert back to being held in person, rather than via Zoom.
Shearer made the decree upon a suggestion by council member Jeff Robol.
“The flu season will be starting up,” Pfeil said. “The experts expect the coronavirus to be picking up as we go into that season… Milton is not exempt from coronavirus. I know half-a-dozen people who have had it.”
While meetings will again be held in council chambers, it was noted that the meetings will remain to be available via Zoom for those who aren’t comfortable attending in person.
Director of Public Works Sam Shaffer announced that fall brush pickup will occur Oct. 5-9 in the borough.
