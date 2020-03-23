SHAMOKIN — State Police At Stonington reported an investigation into allegations of animal cruelty at Reitz Farms, 133 Reitz Road, Shamokin Township, in Northumberland County, and no charges were filed.
Troopers said results of the investigation were forwarded to the Northumberland County District Attorney’s Office, and after reviewing elements of the case, it was determined prosecutions would not be warranted.
Troopers worked with the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Animal Cruelty officer and the district attorney’s office, beginning on June 13, when a concerned party contacted police with reports of animal abuse.
Troopers said interviews were conducted with the owner of the farm, who granted full access to the property. Troopers also met with the farm’s veterinarian. Additionally, a third-party veterinarian was contacted and visited the farm to assist with evaluations.
Since the investigation began, troopers said the farm has proactively and independently revised and improved its animal care procedures.
