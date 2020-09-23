WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC recently welcomed Stacy Prall, D.O., gastroenterologist, to the Digestive Disease Center in Williamsport and Muncy.
Prall received her medical degree from University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine, Biddeford, Maine. She completed her residency in internal medicine and her fellowship training in gastroenterology and hepatology at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. Prall is diplomate board certified in gastroenterology by the American Board of Internal Medicine.
“I have been a practicing patient-centered gastroenterology for 13 years in both private practice and the hospital setting,” Prall said. “Digestive diseases are often complex and can present themselves differently in individuals. I work with each patient to develop a care plan designed to meet their needs, treat their condition, and restore their quality of life.”
Prall will see patients at the Digestive Disease Center in Williamsport, 700 High St., and in Muncy, 10, Shady Lane, Suite 101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.