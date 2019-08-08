Youth tri is Friday in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG — Half a dozen young athletes with autism will participate in the Lewisburg Youth Triathlon.
They will be accompanied tomorrow evening on the course in and around the Lewisburg Community Pool by parents and volunteers. Each youngster planned to do the entire 25 yards of swimming, 0.9 miles on a bicycle and a quarter-mile run.
Janelle Weaver, an advocate for people with autism and mom to two participants in the race, coached the five boys and one girl. They started practices in March with a run at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
Weaver’s son Cullen, who has autism, had some previous sports experience but nothing like a multi-sport event.
“We tried team sports with Cullen, (like) soccer and swimming,” she said. “But swim is an individual event. Which is why I thought triathlon would be great because it is individual but we can do it in a social setting. You don’t need to kick a ball to somebody.”
The condition of autism can make completing tasks a challenge. Weaver said setting up a “finish line” was a source of motivation for the kids.
But motivation changed from day to day and had to be specific to the young athlete.
“For some kiddos it might be putty one day,” Weaver said. “For another kiddo it might be a GoNoodle video or gummies. Whatever is motivating, encouraging and positive.”
Weaver distributed a video to the team members to give them an idea of what triathlon is. Eventually they added a bike ride to the run, then added swimming. Inclusion, participation and fun were the watchwords for the team, dubbed Team CJ for Autism.
“We practiced yoga a couple of times too,” Weaver said. “We have to be well-rounded athletes.”
Weaver noted that swimming came most naturally to the kids.
“They loved swimming, all of them,” she said. “Getting out of the water can be difficult.”
Individual mannerisms of each child could also be challenging. Weaver said her son insisted on having his feet perfectly dry when going from the swim to the bike.
“You can’t be (dry),” she said. “We’ve been working on overcoming that obstacle.”
The team will be wearing triathlon gear purchased with a grant from the USA Triathlon Foundation. It will be worn by Cullen and Maggie Weaver, Landon Brouse, Billy Kieffer, Sophia Willie, Maddox Shipe and Carter Moore.
Team CJ for Autism was just for kids this year. But Weaver said in the future it could be open to older athletes who would enjoy the satisfactions of a race but need help.
Weaver commended Race Director Rochelle Kane of Run 570 for setting up an early start for the special athletes. Weaver said since the kids would likely be slower, the early start would allow them to finish to a good ovation rather than straggling in.
She added that BVRA and its pool staff such as lifeguards Matt McAndrew and others have been great about staying late for the team’s practices. Similarly, the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness and Riverwoods for use of the pool have all been supportive.
The Youth Triathlon is held separately from The Lewisburg Sprint Triathlon for racers age 14 and up. It starts at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Lewisburg Community Pool.
Staff Writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
