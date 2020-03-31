LEWISBURG — Extension of special borough operations was likely to last beyond the initial end date of Friday, April 10.
William Lowthert, borough manager, said extension was not yet official but was likely in view of the extension of federal social distancing guidelines to the end of April. The federal extension was announced Sunday in view of the likely peak of COVID-19 cases by mid-month.
Special operations included maintaining regular refuse collection except for Good Friday when there will be no collection.
However, the Borough Office and Public Works buildings are closed to the public. The tax collector’s office and Borough Council Chambers would stay closed.
All scheduled meetings in borough Office Building are canceled with commissioner and board meetings held at the discretion of the chair.
Borough parks including Wolfe Field, Kidsburg, Daniel F. Green Field and playgrounds will remain closed. The recycling center and brush pile will remain closed.
Parking restrictions including metered parking, restrictions for street cleaning and municipal parking lot restrictions were lifted. Handicapped parking restrictions would remain in place.
Gatherings of young people along South Sixth and South Seventh streets were what led to a borough stipulation that such gatherings cease.
Lowthert noted it was on the emergency recommendation of the borough emergency management coordinator. Police enforcement of the order was also authorized. Lowthert added it was hoped that the people in that area would be compliant but apparently they were not.
Lowthert noted borough staff was on a two-day-off, one-day-on schedule with office personnel largely working from home. Staff will be available via phone or email from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Documents and other items for the borough office may be placed in a silver drop box on the Fifth Street side of the building.
Call 570-523-3614 or email office@lewisburgborough.org for more information.
