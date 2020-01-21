Pedestrian struck in Milton

MILTON — An unidentified pedestrian was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital after being struck by a vehicle at around noon Monday at the intersection of Race and South Front streets, Milton.
Milton Police Department Cpl. Dan Embeck said the names of those involved in the incident cannot yet be released as there is an ongoing investigation.
“The individual that was struck, she was walking across the (Race Street) crosswalk,” Embeck said. “When the car pulled up, the driver didn’t see her.”
He said the woman who was struck is from West Milton, while the vehicle was being driven by a woman from Northumberland.
“(The vehicle) bumped (the pedestrian), it was not a hard hit,” Embeck said. “The pedestrian fell down on the street and hit her head.”
While no immediate injuries to the pedestrian were evident at the scene, Embeck said she was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, for a complete evaluation.
Embeck said the vehicle that struck the woman was not damaged, and the driver was not injured.
South Front Street was shut down for a short time while responders worked on scene.
In addition to the Milton Police Department, a Milton Fire Department ambulance and fire police responded to the scene.
