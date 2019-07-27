Milton businessman receives Young Entrepreneur of Year Award
LEWISBURG — A State House member was lauded Friday for his help in supporting small business.
Rep. Kurt Masser (R-107) received the Charles H. Coder Entrepreneurial Leadership Award for more than 10 years of development efforts. The announcement came during the Celebration of Small Business hosted by the Bucknell University Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at the Elaine Langone Center.
Kathy Jeremiah, Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area (AOAA) grants manager, presented the award. She recalled how Masser helped to transform 6,500 acres of abandoned coal land owned by Northumberland County into an outdoor facility for ATV and full-size vehicles.
“Since then, both of us have proudly watch our ‘child’ grow into an East Coast destination where we expect 30,000 visitors this year,” Jeremiah said. “Kurt has hosted small business outreach events in the district where he provides his office to the staff of the SBDC for consulting meetings with prospective and current business owners.”
Masser was credited for co-sponsoring business development workshops for business which compliment the growing recreational opportunities offered by the AOAA. Masser was credited for his role in founding SABER (Shamokin Area Businesses for Economic Revitalization).
Masser said afterward that a big announcement regarding future development is coming. A news conference has been scheduled for noon Monday in front of the former Jones Hardware in Shamokin.
Christopher Pinchak, founder of Milton-based Heaven’s Best Carpet Cleaning, received the Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Denny Hummer, SBDC business consultant, credited Pinchak for successfully dealing with every topic an entrepreneur could possibly face in five years.
“Capital, financing equipment, dealing with hiring their first employee, accounting systems and every imaginable component therein,” Hummer said. “This young man has faced it all and actually succeeded in accomplishing amazing things.”
Hummer said Heaven’s Best has grown ten-fold in five years.
Pinchak attributed the honor to the SBDC, the Central PA Chamber of Commerce and his family. Faith in God and support of family helped him become the top cleaner in his industry in the area, he said.
Spices Inc., an Elysburg-based family business, received the Small Business of the Year Award. Founders Penny and Greg Patterson were joined by daughter Glenna Patterson and son Rob Patterson. Penny explained that the purveyor of fine spice and herbs started up in the recession year of 2008 and got help from the SBDC afterward.
“We were in a place where we needed some resources. We needed some challenge,” Penny told the Terrace Room gathering. “We were able to bring some questions and answers and get some guidance we desperately needed at the time.”
Jonathan Weiss, a film director, scholar and entrepreneur, received the Product Innovation Award. Oswalds Mills Audio (OMA), which he founded, offers turntables, speakers and amplifiers which use tubes.
Pat Mather, dean of the Bucknell College of Engineering, said OMA’s analog sound equipment seemed like a step backward in the digital age, but was a was characterized as a step toward higher appreciation of music and recorded audio.
Weiss noted the revival of LP record sales, considered superior in offering sonic warmth, and that advances in tracking grooves on a disc have made a big difference in the sound people hear from vinyl.
Staff Writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
