Keeping the past alive

TURBOTVILLE — A program which was founded in 2003 to preserve the past remains a centerpiece of an annual event in which the rich history of the Warrior Run area comes to life.
Francie Appleman now serves as coordinator of the Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society’s Apprenticeship Master Program.
The program was founded by Appleman’s late husband, Wayne, and heritage society volunteer Rich Nornhold.
Each volunteer who signs up to participate in the program receives a packet of information outlining what’s expected of them and the goals of the program.
The packet also contains the program’s mission statement. That statement reads, in part, that the purpose of the program is “to foster and teach skills and crafts, which were important to everyday life in Pennsylvania, and in particular the Warrior Run area in the 18th and 19th century.”
The statement notes that this is accomplished by bringing together volunteers skilled in various trades with individuals who wish to learn the skill.
Trades demonstrated each year during the society’s Heritage Days include blacksmithing, shingle making, coopering, making rake tools and brick making.
The 2019 edition of Heritage Days will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Hower-Slote House on the grounds of the Warrior Run high school/middle school complex and at the nearby Historic Warrior Run Church. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, and 11 a.m. to 5 pm. Sunday, Oct. 6.
When the apprenticeship program was founded, Nornhold said the objective was to preserve trades that were becoming a dying art.
Initially, Appleman said 60 apprentices were involved with the program. Today, the program has just 20 apprentices and mentors.
“We need people to participate,” Appleman said. “They have to contribute during both days of Heritage Days.”
Nornhold noted that the program requires a year-round commitment from volunteers interested in preserving the past.
While the program is geared toward students age 10 to 16, Appleman said anyone can be an apprentice.
“I had two 60-year-old apprentices for a number of years,” Nornhold said.
Volunteers move through three different levels of participation. As an apprentice, they spend three to five years learning a skill under the direction of a journeyman or master.
After passing their apprenticeship, volunteers become journeymen, who must recruit at least one apprentice to pass their trade on to.
Upon at least two years serving as a journeyman, a volunteer can be voted by the heritage society board to become a master.
Masters recruit apprentices and journeyman into the program, and when possible acquire tools in order to demonstrate their trade at Heritage Days and other events.
Appleman and Nornhold both noted that participants in the program wear period-correct clothing when demonstrating their trade at Heritage Days.
Throughout the year, the two said program participants develop their skills in the trade and participate in various activities related to it.
Nornhold said the demonstrations are popular attractions each year during Heritage Days.
“What the people like to see are the young people actively doing these things,” he said.
Nornhold said those who attend Heritage Days are always actively engaged in the demonstrations.
“I’ve demonstrated a lot of places,” he said. “(Heritage Days) is the best crowd. I’ve often demonstrated for 45 minutes here and not one person would leave. They really come here and want to learn.”
An important part of the Apprenticeship Master Program is for those involved with the program to speak about the skills they are learning to those who attend Heritage Days.
One year during the event, Nornhold said he spoke to a woman who had just visited Williamsburg, Va., and was stunned by the interaction she had with apprenticeship program participants at Heritage Days.
“She said ‘here, the people really want to talk to you,’” Nornhold recalled.
Nornhold and Appleman noted that people often travel great distances to enjoy all Heritage Days has to offer.
“There’s usually people from seven or eight states that come here, and from all over this state,” Nornhold said.
They noted that new volunteers are always sought to become involved with the program, even at the master level. Nornhold said the program would like to add a working gunsmith, as that is one trade that is no longer demonstrated at Heritage Days.
“If someone wanted to do a craft or skill that we don’t have, we’d like to engage with them to learn it,” Appleman said.
She added that masters and apprentices often develop strong bonds with one another.
“(Apprentices) develop special relationships with their mentors, lifelong friendships,” Appleman said.
Nornhold said the program is important for other reasons as well.
“None of us are going to be around forever,” he said. “It’s what we teach the next generation that really matters.”
For more information on Heritage Days, or the Apprenticeship Master Program, visit freelandfarm.org.
