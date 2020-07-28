TURBOTVILLE — By a vote of 7-1 the Warrior Run School District School board on Monday, July 27, approved the district’s Health and Safety Plan for restarting school in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Board member Mark Burrows voted against the plan. Voting in favor were board members Doug Whitmoyer, Tamara Hoffman, Linda Shupp, Danelle Reinsburrow, Jennifer Meule, JJ Lyons and Daniel Truckenmiller. Gail Foreman was absent from the meeting, which was held via Zoom.
Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said there were two changes to the plan from what was presented during a meeting held the week prior.
The update, Hack said, requires individuals who wear face shields to also wear masks with the shield, unless there is a medical reason why the individual cannot wear a mask.
In addition, Hack said the version of the plan which was initially presented required a student or member of the faculty or staff who tests positive for coronavirus to have two negative tests before they can return to school.
In order to follow Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, Hack said that requirement has been changed to state that the individual must either wait 10 days from the onset of symptoms, and not have a fever for a 24-hour period prior to returning.
Other components of the plan include requiring face coverings to be worn throughout the day when social distancing guidelines cannot be followed. The coverings are required when students are on buses.
The first day of school is scheduled for Aug. 20.
Hack provided the board with an update on a survey which was sent out to families in the district asking how they plan to have their child educated during the 2020-2021 school year and what their mode of transportation to get to school will be.
To date, Hack said the parents or guardians of 1,495 students have responded to the survey. Of those, 81% plan to send their children to school to be educated, 11% plan to use a mix of in-person classes and live online course offerings and 5% plan to have their children educated by the Warrior Run cyber charter school.
Hack said the district is waiting for the survey results for approximately 450 students.
The board also approved advertising a public hearing for the district’s Act 34 plan. The hearing has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 24.
Michael Bell, of Breslin Ridyard Fadero Architects, said school districts must hold a public hearing on an Act 34 plan, and submit the plan to the state, when constructing a new building.
Bell said during a June work session that the district’s elementary school — estimated to cost between $35.3 and $38.7 million — should be completed on the grounds of the middle school/high school complex by the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
The plan, Bell previously explained, will include a booklet outlining the need for the project, construction options considered by the board and details of the selected project.
The board also approved spending $13,000 to have a geotechnical study conducted on the grounds of the middle school/high school complex.
Bell said the study must be completed to examine the quality of the soil where the load-bearing walls of the new school will be built.
The board also approved:
• Hiring: Greg Watson, head junior high softball coach, $2,160; and Mike Shrawder, assistant junior high softball coach, $1,710.
• Senior Rebekah Fetterholf and junior Jason Wood to serve as student board representatives for 2020/2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.