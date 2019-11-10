Shots fired in Milton

MILTON — One person was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, after reportedly being shot in the leg and abdomen Sunday afternoon along Elm Street in Milton.
Police were searching for a black Audi suspected of being involved in the incident.
Elm Street was blocked off Sunday afternoon as police investigated the shooting.
The Standard-Journal will have details in its print edition as more information is released by police.
