Shots fired in Milton

Todd Ulrich, an officer with the Milton Police Department, spoke on his cell phone while investigating Sunday’s shooting along Elm Street.

 By Kevin Mertz The Standard-Journal

MILTON — One person was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, after reportedly being shot in the leg and abdomen Sunday afternoon along Elm Street in Milton.

Police were searching for a black Audi suspected of being involved in the incident.

Elm Street was blocked off Sunday afternoon as police investigated the shooting.

The Standard-Journal will have details in its print edition as more information is released by police.

