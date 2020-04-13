UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State Extension will be hosting the “Pennsylvania Legislation Update: How Local Governments Can Now Conduct Business” webinar to discuss recent legislation by the General Assembly of Pennsylvania that addresses the issue of local governments conducting business in a virtual atmosphere.
This webinar will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 16, and will feature Scott Coburn, counsel and education director for the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors.
There is no cost to participate in the webinar. To learn more or register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/pennsylvania-legislation-update-how-local-governments-can-now-conduct-business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.