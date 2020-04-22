MIFFLINBURG — Pennsylvania State Police reported Wednesday that a suspect was picked up and arrested after an alleged hit-and-run crash the day before in Limestone Township, Union County.
Tyler S. Bean-Dowell, 29, of Millmont, has been scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, with District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch in Mifflinburg.
Allegations against Bean-Dowell included two felony counts apiece of aggravated assault by vehicle, accidents involving death or personal injury and accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed.
State police alleged that Bean-Dowell was driving a tan and silver 2006 Ford Explorer and attempted to overtake a bicycle and children's trailer westbound on Red Ridge Road, Limestone Township. Troopers said the Bean-Dowell vehicle initially hit the children's trailer then left the scene.
The bicycle rider, Abigail Martin, 23, of Mifflinburg, and the 11-month old female occupant of the trailer sustained serious injuries as the bicycle and trailer came to rest on the side of the road. Martin was reported in fair condition at Geisinger Medical Center while the 11-month old was in critical condition.
Bean-Dowell allegedly told troopers he was up early and visited his mother in Middleburg. At about 7:30 a.m. he drove to Creek Road, Hartley Township, and walked on the creek for "several hours." While driving to his Glen Iron Road home, he said he then noticed the passenger side mirror was damaged on his vehicle.
Troopers linked evidence at the scene to the damaged vehicle found at the Bean-Dowell household. Video was also obtained and allegedly revealed the Explorer entering the driveway of the Glen Iron Road home.
Summary allegations filed against Bean-Dowell included overtaking vehicle on the left, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, reckless driving and careless driving.
Bean-Dowell was jailed in Union County Jail in lieu of $100,000 straight bail.
Bean-Dowell pleaded guilty in 2017 to first offense misdemeanor DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely. He was sentenced to six months probation.
