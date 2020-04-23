DANVILLE — At a time when health care coverage is more important than ever, many Pennsylvanians are losing employment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For those who recently lost their employer health benefits, there are options options available through the Affordable Care Act (ACA), Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).
Individuals and families have 60 days from when they lost employer coverage to sign up for a new ACA plan. Financial assistance may also be available to help reduce monthly premiums.
Geisinger Health Plan (GHP) can help with the enrollment process. To speak with an associate, call 855-923-1188 or visit GeisingerMarketplace.com for more information.
Those with qualifying incomes can enroll in Medicaid at any time. All children qualify for the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and can also be enrolled at any time. They can apply for both programs online at www.compass.state.pa.us.
The Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA) allows workers to continue their group health benefits provided by their employer, however, those who qualify may be required to pay the entire premium for coverage up to 102% of the cost to the plan.
Furloughed employees 65 years of age or older should review their Medicare Advantage options. Geisinger Gold offers all-in-one $0 deductible health plans that include prescription drugs, as well as optional supplemental benefits such as dental, vision, hearing, and even gym memberships all with monthly premiums as low as $0.
For more information about Geisinger Gold, visit GeisingerGold.com or call 855-910-809.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.