LEWISBURG — Seven acres of the Great Stream Commons property could soon be the site of a convenience store and fuel stop.
Union County commissioners on Tuesday approved a sale agreement to developer J.J. Powell Inc. for $450,000. It was noted that development of a Snappy’s was in the works for the tract near the entrance to FCC Allenwood and Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland.
“In the last four of five years it seems like, we’ve had an uptick in interest in Great Stream Commons,” said Preston Boop, Union County commissioner chair. “It just always seemed to be something what put us into second place. Some of those challenges have been utilities, not enough electric, not enough sewer capacity in the area, zoning for whatever reason.”
Solicitor Jonathan DeWald said the developer has 90 days to determine if the site is suitable for its intended use. About 400 acres of the industrial park, bought by the county to deter development of a hazardous waste incinerator, remain available.
Commissioners also approved application for $4 million in COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant funding. If granted, it could be used for allowable development of broadband communications, small business grants or restitution or nonprofit businesses.
Commissioner Jeff Reber said it could be used for small business grants to make up for COVID related losses. He noted that the $4 million sum seemed like a lot of money, but would go quickly.
Boop cited a recent letter by Joanne Troutman, Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way president and CEO. It stated that making it easier to work or learn at home was a valid use of COVID relief money.
Commissioners approved Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) projects and amounts including Union County Housing Authority Housing Rehabilitation ($24,778), Buffalo Township southern sewer system rehabilitation ($181,200) and administration ($42,100).
The recommendation of the Union County Affordable Housing Fund Board to provide $14,850 for a first-time homebuyer in Mifflinburg.
