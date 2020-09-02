HARRISBURG — New cases of COVID-19 rose by 36 over a six-county area, based on data provided by the state Department of Health on Wednesday.
Confirmed new cases rose by 10 in Northumberland County, 17 in Columbia County, five in Lycoming County and four each in Union and Montour counties. One new case was reported in Snyder County.
Statewide, new cases rose by 611. Since March, there have been 135,611 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth. Twenty-one new deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 7,712.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 650 cases (35 deaths)
• Columbia County, 660 cases (35 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 500 cases (23 deaths)
• Union County, 371 cases (6 deaths)
• Snyder County, 144 cases (2 deaths)
• Montour County, 120 cases (5 deaths)
