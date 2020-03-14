SUNBURY - The seven Adult Community Centers located in Northumberland County will temporarily close beginning Monday as a precautionary measure for the older adults of the county, it was announced Saturday.
The seven centers, formerly known as Senior Action Centers, are located in Milton, Northumberland, Sunbury, Herndon, Kulpmont, Mount Carmel, and Coal Township.
The centers will be closed a minimum of two weeks as the county commissioners and the agency administrator continue to monitor the recommendations of the PA Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding one of the most vulnerable populations. Both the Department of Health and CDC report older adults are at a higher risk of becoming very sick from the coronavirus.
Older adults who routinely attend the centers and have specific needs will temporarily receive seven frozen home delivered meals prepared by the agency’s contracted meal provider. These seven meals will be delivered on a weekly basis during the centers’ temporary closures.
The managers from each of the seven centers will be temporarily located at the agency’s main office location at the County Human Services Complex, Sunbury. The center managers will be completing telephone reassurance calls to frail and isolated older adults in local communities.
All other agency programs and services will continue to be offered as regular protocol at this time, the county noted.
If you have concerns regarding an older adult in your community, contact the Area Agency on Aging for assistance at 570-495-2395.
The PA Department of Health continues to stress the role we all play in helping to reduce the coronavirus:
Cover coughs or sneezes with your elbow. Do not use your hands.
Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
Clean surfaces frequently, including countertops, light switches, cell phones, remotes, and other frequently touched items.
If you are sick, stay home until you are feeling better.
