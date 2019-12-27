County could receive voting machine rebate

SUNBURY — Northumberland County could receive up to 70% of the cost of new voting machines back in rebates from the state and federal governments.
The commissioners on Thursday approved purchasing 190 new machines, at a cost of $962,489, from Elections Systems and Software.
Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said the cost includes additional hardware, software and support services.
He stressed that the county was mandated by the state to purchase the new machines.
“We hope to get, next year sometime 60% (of the cost) reimbursed, refunded, from the state,” Schiccatano said.
In addition, he said the county could receive a 10% reimbursement from the federal government. If both of those reimbursements come through, he said the county will end up paying approximately $290,000 for the machines.
Schiccatano said the money to purchase the new machines is available in the county’s debt services fund.
He also noted the new machines will be similar to the one’s currently used in the county. The only difference will be that the new machines will print a paper ballot when individuals cast their votes.
The commissioners also approved the 2020 budget, which Schiccatano said has not changed since the proposed budget approved earlier this month.
Budget Director Steve Cook previously explained some of the highlights of the $79.7 million budget.
The county’s millage will be increasing from 30.218 to 30.885.
As a result, Cook said the average property owner will see their taxes increase by 92 cents per month. He said that figure is based on the average county assessed property value of $16,469. The county has not had a reassessment since 1972.
Taxes did not increase under the terms of the 2019 budget.
Cook said the 2020 budget is an increase over the $76.4 million 2019 budget and includes $1.8 million in “extraordinary expenditures.”
Those expenditures include $803,960 budgeted for the new voting machines, $373,000 associated with work needed on a tower for the county’s 9-1-1 system and $642,092 to cover the remainder of the upgrades needed for the 9-1-1 system.
Schiccatano on Thursday also responded to recent remarks by Coal Township Board President Craig Fetterman placing blame for the township’s tax increase on the commissioners.
The Shamokin News-Item reported that during a Dec. 18 meeting, the Coal Township commissioners approved a $3.7 million 2020 budget, which contains a 7.5 mill tax increase.
Fetterman attributed the bulk of the tax increases to the ongoing legal battle over permit fees for the Northumberland County Jail that opened last year, according to the article. The county commissioners filed a lawsuit against the township, claiming the fees are illegal.
To date, Fetterman said the township has paid approximately $85,000 to defend the lawsuit. He said $50,000 is budgeted for legal fees in 2020 to defend the suit.
The tax increase, expected to generate $357,900 in revenue, is the first in the township since 2016, according to the article.
Schiccatano on Thursday questioned Fetterman’s statement that the bulk of the increase is due to the lawsuit with the county when Fetterman stated $85,000 to date has been spent on legal fees.
He noted that the $357,900 in additional revenue is much greater than the amount already spent on legal fees.
According to Schiccatano, the county has paid $380,000 in permitting fees to the township. He said the township should be holding the bulk of those fees in escrow, in the event that it is mandated to pay the money back to the county.
“We, as commissioners, represent the interests of all citizens of Northumberland County,” Schiccatano said. “We believe those fees were excessive and we will continue that fight.
“Whenever something happens in Coal Township... it goes back to this lawsuit,” he continued. “I am getting tired of it being about that.”
The commissioners approved a professional services agreement to have SEDA-COG administer a $2 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant being awarded to Moran Industries.
Announced earlier this summer, the grant will be used by the company to develop a distribution center in Delaware Township.
Groundbreaking for the project was held July 7.
At the time that grant was announced, it was noted that the grant must be awarded to the county for distribution to Moran since the funds are awarded through a public authority.
Schiccatano said on Thursday the process will not cost the county any money.
The commissioners also approved:
• Appointing or reappointing the following individuals to a two-year term, beginning Jan 1., on the Area Agency on Aging Advisory Board; Kurt Karlovich, Amy Moyer, Tressa Downs, Gale Zalar, Jenifer Willard-Miller, Ed Nelson, Jim Poploskie, Jane Sanders-Ressler, Patricia Rumberger, Stacy Stancavage and Patricia Crone-Zalinski.
• Commissioner-elect Joe Klebon to serve a one-year term, beginning Jan. 1, on the Northumberland County Conservation District board of directors. Klebon will be replacing Rich Shoch on the board of commissioners as Shoch did not seek re-election.
The commissioners will next hold a reorganizational meeting at 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, in the county’s Administration Center.
A swearing-in ceremony for re-elected and newly elected county officials will be held at 11 that morning at the county courthouse. Klebon will join Schiccatano and incumbent Kym Best on the board of commissioners.
The next regular commissioners meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, in the Administration Center.
