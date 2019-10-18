BloomU nursing students receive white coats
BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania held its sixth annual Nursing White Coat ceremony Sept. 14 at the Haas Center for the Arts on campus. The White Coat Ceremony celebrates sophomore nursing students who are entering the next phase of their education.
In all, 108 students pledged their commitment to quality patient care. The most important element of the ceremony is the oath that students take in front of family members, faculty, school leaders and peers.
The Department of Nursing at Bloomsburg University is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2019.
The following local students received a White Coat:
Aiden Bomgardner of Mifflinburg
Angel Funiciello of Milton
Amanda Griffiths of Lewisburg
Mikayla McFarland of Mifflinburg
Brianna Ulrich of Mifflinburg
Adrienne Yordy of Milton
Lecture to Focus on Economics and Health Policy
SELINSGROVE — Allison K. Hoffman will present the Edward S. and A Rita Schmidt Lecture in Ethics, “How Economics Fails Health Law and Policy,” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, in Stretansky Concert Hall in the Cunningham Center for Music and Art.
The event is free and open to the public.
Hoffman, professor of law at the University of Pennsylvania Law School and a senior fellow at the Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics, will discuss how the influence of economics and market-based approaches in national health policy have affected access to care, and what industry and government can do to address inequality and broaden access to quality health care.
BU to host 12th Annual LGBTQA Mid-Atlantic Conference
BLOOMSBURG — The 12th annual LGBTQA Mid-Atlantic Conference is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 1, through Sunday, Nov. 3, at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania. Hanne Blank, author and activist, will be the keynote speaker at 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in the Kehr Union ballroom.
To register for the conference visit: https://intranet.bloomu.edu/LGBTQA/Conference
For more information on the conference contact Gretchen Osterman at gosterma@bloomu.edu.
FAFSA assistance available
WILLIAMSPORT — The Financial Aid Office at Pennsylvania College of Technology is offering free assistance for current and future college students and their families to complete the 2020-21 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FSFA).
The sessions are scheduled for noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, and 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Students currently enrolled or planning to attend any college or university are invited. Students who are 23 or younger should be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Most first-time students can complete the FAFSA within 45 minutes. Attendees planning to submit their FAFSA during one of the sessions should create a student and/or parent FSA ID at least three days prior at www.studentaid.gov. They should also bring copies of their 2018 financial documents, including federal tax returns, W-2 forms, untaxed income statements, record of child support paid or received, and amount of their current assets.
Financial Aid staff will help student and parent taxpayers use the IRS Data Retrieval Tool, which allows FAFSA filers to electronically transfer federal tax return information into the FAFSA.
For more information or to register for the sessions, visit www.pct.edu/finaid, call the Financial Aid Office at 570-327-4766 or email finaid@pct.edu.
