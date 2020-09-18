WATSONTOWN — Harry Mathias is being remembered as a "wonderful teacher and coach" who was passionate about serving the Warrior Run community, and beyond.
Mathias, a retired Warrior Run School District educator, passed away Tuesday. He was 82.
He taught world cultures and sociology in the district for 33 years, retiring in 1996. During his tenure at the school, Mathias at various points served as athletic director, and football, baseball and wrestling coach.
Sarah Kowalski, a retired Warrior Run administrator, was the high school principal at the time Mathias was serving as athletic director.
"I think Harry was just a wonderful teacher and coach," she said. "He just had the ability to involve students at all levels to enjoy learning, and also to enjoy playing sports."
Kowalski said it was important to Mathias to make sure the students he coached enjoyed what they were doing.
"His classroom was a lot like that as well," she said. "He enjoyed teaching. He loved history. He wanted to impart that love in his classroom."
Mathias' personality also shined when working with students.
"Harry had such a wonderful sense of humor, and I think that showed in his teaching, in his coaching, in everything he did," Kowalski said. "He always, certainly, was very focused on what he was doing. There was always that sense of joy that he imparted."
As the athletic director, Kowalski said Mathias was meticulous in his planning.
"He just always had everything planned," she said. "There was never a problem with transportation. He was very good about planning and having everything ready to go, just like it should be."
Kowalski also noted Mathias' dedication to the community.
"He was a big supporter of the needy fund at Warrior Run," she said. "If a student needed shoes or a coat or whatever, behind the scenes, Harry would make sure that would happen.
"Those are the kind of things that he did," Kowalski continued. "If that need was there, he made sure it was met. That says a lot about his character."
Several years ago, when the Exchange pool was in danger of having to permanently close, Mathias led an effort to raise thousands of dollars to save the pool.
"He called my husband and Bill Hartman and said 'I think we can save this community pool,'" Kowalski recalled.
"The three of them worked together and I think they raised $30,000 for the pool," she continued. "It was really Harry that spearheaded that thing. That's another example of how connected he was with the entire Warrior Run community."
Mathias was also active with the Disaster Relief Team through his church, Zion Lutheran Church, Turbotville. The group over years has traveled throughout the United States assisting areas ravaged by natural disasters.
Northumberland County Commissioner Joe Klebon described Mathias as "Mr. Warrior Run."
Klebon and retired Warrior Run teacher Ted McPherrin were among those to serve as assistant football coaches under Mathias.
Klebon, who was teaching at Warrior Run at the time the football coaching position came open, said he and Mathias both applied to be head coach.
"He got the job and he asked me to be a coach, an assistant," Klebon recalled. "I said absolutely."
He said Mathias' passion for working with the students was evident.
"He put his heart and his soul into Warrior Run," Klebon said. "He loved it, and that's the way he coached."
Mathias demanded the students pay attention to detail and give it their all, Klebon said.
He added that Mathias' passion for being the best spread to those around him.
"The first big win we had was beating Milton, in the Tomato Bowl," Klebon said. "I don't think we were favored in that game. We went to Milton and beat them. Everybody caught on and believed (Warrior Run could win)."
McPherrin also remembered that game as a turning point in Warrior Run's football program.
"They couldn't stop our running game that night," he said. "We got on the bus and headed home. We stopped in the center of Watsontown, and got off the bus, people were cheering us. It was a great feeling.
"That was the beginning of the kids saying 'you know what, we can win here at Warrior Run."
McPherrin credits Mathias with changing the culture of the school's football program.
"Some kids, they would not come to practice during the week and they would play on Friday night," McPherrin said, adding that that practice stopped with Mathias.
"He was strict, and he had to be, especially that first year, because a couple years prior, the kids got away with a lot of stuff," McPherrin said.
By coaching with Mathias, Klebon developed a friendship with him which lasted through the decades.
"When my mom was ill, Harry was right there to help, whatever I needed," Klebon said. "That's the way he was... The world needs more people like Harry Mathias."
McPherrin also remembered Mathias as a family man.
"We were always invited to his house," he said. "(His wife) Helen would always have something to eat. We'd clown around with the kids... He had a heck of a laugh. He was a lot of fun to be around."
McPherrin also spoke to Mathias' passion for Warrior Run.
"He had a general love for the Warrior Run community, for the students that went there," he said. "He would've done anything for anybody in that school district. That showed, all the time. I think the man bled blue and gray."
Mark Burrows, who has been active in the Warrior Run community for years and is currently an assistant high school football coach in Lewisburg, said Mathias inspired him from an early age.
"He was my high school football coach and he was also generous enough to get me involved in coaching," Burrows said, of Mathias. "He offered me, and gave me, my first coaching job. This is my 36th year of high school football."
Burrows describes Mathias as a "hard-nose guy" who "would do anything for you."
"He was like another father figure to all of us," Burrows said. "He expected a lot, he definitely was one that could squeeze every best bit of talent that you had out of you."
He continues to carry lessons learned from Mathias through his coaching today.
"Part of your time is spent coaching, part of your time is spent making sure kids are OK," Burrows said. "Playing for Harry and coaching under Harry, I learned from Harry the greatest satisfaction is turning a kid's life around, getting them to where they need to be and they end up being great people."
Mathias was inducted into the Warrior Run Hall of Fame in 2007.
He was the head football coach from 1978 to 1986, with a record of 56-40-2. He won six West Branch Conference championships and was named West Branch Conference Coach of the Year twice.
Mathias was the head baseball coach from 1981 to 1983, with a record of 35-20, winning one Susquehanna Conference Championship.
A 1956 Warrior Run graduate, Mathias served in the United States Navy from August 1956 to June 1960.
According to information from Mathias' Hall of Fame induction, he completed basic training in Maryland. He then moved to the Naval Communication Station in San Diego, Calif., where he traned before moving on to March Air Force Base in California for training as a radio printer.
While in the Navy, Mathias also worked with the National Security Agency.
