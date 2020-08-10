HARRISBURG — State data released Monday showed confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 39 over a six-county area while the state as a whole reported 601 new cases of coronavirus.
Confirmed cases increased by 13 in Union County; 10 in Lycoming County; nine in Northumberland County; five in Columbia County; and two in Snyder County. No new cases were reported in Montour County, and no new local deaths were reported.
The state has reported 119,453 cases since March, and 7,317 deaths. Three new deaths were reported Monday statewide.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 434 cases (13 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 373 cases (20 deaths)
• Columbia County, 449 cases (35 deaths)
• Union County, 223 cases (2 deaths)
• Montour County, 89 cases (3 deaths)
• Snyder County, 88 cases (2 deaths)
Cases by ZIP code:
• Northumberland County (Sunbury 161; Milton 84; Northumberland 35; Muncy area 29; Shamokin 24; Coal Township 22; Watsontown 21; Herndon 20; Mount Carmel 19; Dalmatia 7; Elysburg 6, Turbotville 6)
• Lycoming County (Jersey Shore 109; Williamsport 148; Muncy 29; South Williamsport 20; Montoursville 16; Hughesville 15; Cogan Station 8; Montgomery 7)
• Columbia County (Bewick 203; Bloomsburg 141; Orangeville 60; Nescopek 27; Catawissa 19; Benton 10; Millville 10)
• Union County (Lewisburg 121; Mifflinburg 24; New Columbia 17; Winfield 10; Millmont 5)
• Montour County (Danville 71; Turbotville area 6)
• Snyder County (Selinsgrove 39; Middleburg 12; McClure 11; Winfield 10; Mount Pleasant Mills 6; Richfield 6; Port Trevorton 5)
