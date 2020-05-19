HARRISBURG - The Department of Health on Tuesday released information pertaining to COVID-19 cases and deaths at nursing homes, where most of the state's deaths related to coronavirus has occurred.
Locally, facilities in Northumberland and Union County had less than five cases reported. The Department of Health reported that RiverWoods and Elmcroft in Union County and Nursing and Rehabilitation at the Mansion, Sunbury, Northumberland County, had positive cases.
In Lycoming County, three facilities are reported to have positive cases. Less than five cases were reported at Rose View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Williamsport Home. Manorcare Health Services, Jersey Shore, is reported to have 71 cases among residents, 14 among staff, and seven deaths.
In Columbia County, Berwick Retirement Village reported 54 cases among residents, 20 among staff and 19 deaths. Bloomsburg Care and Rehabilitation Center had five cases among residents and The Gardens at Orangeville had 39 cases among residents, 12 among staff and seven deaths.
