DANVILLE — To give people with orthopaedic injuries a convenient alternative to the emergency room, Geisinger Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine has opened six orthopaedic urgent care clinics across its footprint. Patients can now visit the clinics Monday through Friday with no appointment necessary.
The clinics provide immediate access to specialized orthopaedic care for common injuries like a strain, a sprain or a simple fracture. Children and adults with minor injuries that occurred in the last 72 hours can visit the orthopaedic urgent care locations.
The team at each facility has the capability to evaluate and treat injuries, perform X-rays, apply splints and casts and schedule follow-up appointments. People who have severe fractures and dislocations will need treatment in the emergency room.
Once a patient is seen by physician assistants at the clinic, they are scheduled for follow-up care as needed.
The six orthopaedic urgent care clinics are in Danville, Camp Hill, Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Lewistown and Port Matilda.
For more information, visit geisinger.org/urgent-ortho-care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.