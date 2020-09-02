LEWISBURG — Grants of up to $15,000 were approved by Union County commissioners on Tuesday to help over 130 small businesses.
The grants from the Union County (Coronavirus Aid, Recovery and Economic Stimulus) CARES Small Business Non-profit Recovery and Sustainability Fund totaled $1,671,013.56. Nonprofit and for-profit companies could qualify.
Chief Clerk Sue Greene noted a complete list of recipients would be released as soon as they are notified by email.
Qualifications included having no more than 100 employees. Nonprofits had to be 501c3 or 501c19 organizations. The latter must be made up of 75% military veterans.
The county partnered with the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Central PA Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way. The chambers and United Way assisted in evaluating the applications which came in during a period of just over two weeks last month.
Bob Garrett, Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, said awards were made on the basis of losses due to the COVID crisis. Awards were the lesser of $15,000 or 25% of operational losses for a calendar quarter.
“We all were very highly motivated to keep as many businesses in business, as many agencies operating as we possibly can,” Garrett said. “(Grants) will fill in that critical liquidity, those critical operational expenses and capital expenses funds.”
Companies which did not immediately qualify were given a spot on what Garret called a “due diligence list.”
Garrett said the partners would continue to work with those who didn’t qualify to see if there were errors on their applications. They could be awarded grants from the $1.8 million allocated.
Preston Boop, commissioner chair, noted countless Zoom meetings were involved and many county staff members were credited.
“We did not want to be picking winners and losers as such,” Commissioner Jeff Reber added. “We were just wanted to make it as objective as possible.”
Commissioner Stacy Richards noted the companies profit and nonprofit companies were vital parts of the county economy.
Commissioners also approved memoranda of understanding with the chambers and the United Way. Each received $10,000 for helping administer the grant program. Their work included evaluating the more than 200 applications received by the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.