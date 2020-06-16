MIFFLINBURG — Reaction to a racially insensitive video posted on social media may be what prompts continued action among Mifflinburg area residents.
So noted Dierdre O'Connor who spoke up at a Mifflinburg Area School District directors meeting last week.
O'Connor read online from a letter which asked the district to adopt anti-racist and anti-hate curricula for the 2020-21 school year. She noted this week that the letter attracted more than 120 supporters, including Mifflinburg residents and alumni.
O'Connor said she started a Mifflinburg Residents Against Racism and Hate group on Facebook in 2017 after an attack on counter-demonstrators near a white supremacist rally site in Charlottesville, Va. One woman died in the attack by a motorist in an automobile and nearly 20 other people were injured.
"In recent weeks, the membership in that Facebook group is well over 500," O'Connor said. "It has really exploded. I do think that there is a lot of support for change."
The posted video, attributed to a member of the Mifflinburg community, also served in part as a catalyst for a peaceful demonstration in Mifflinburg over a week ago.
O'Connor said she was raised to oppose racism, but new to organizing. The question of where the organization goes from here is currently open.
"Several of us who are involved with this newly-formed Mifflinburg group participated in a Zoom call the other day thinking about this question," O'Connor said. "My hope is that we take our cue from black-led groups and try to lend support we can.
"At the same time, I think anti-racism is white people's work," O'Connor added. "So I am not 100% sure of what the next move will be."
O'Connor said the Facebook group was meant to encourage dialogue and share resources. Meantime, there would be more letters as they wait for an answer from school directors.
"I think people are at very different stages in their development as anti-racist," O'Connor said. "I think a lot of what is happening in that group is negotiating those differences. People are trying to be respectful but also give people some new vocabulary and give them some challenging ideas to sort of rethink what has always been normal for them as white people."
Defunding police, she added, may be seen as too radical in a local area which has different problems than an urban area.
"I think a lot of people who don't know a lot of people of color and who haven't thought much about the kinds of structures which have but a racist society are reluctant to question too hard," O'Connor said. "That requires some real personal change. It requires changing how you think about the world. I think it is very easy for white people to not see these structures which shape the lives not only of white people but more importantly people of color."
More inclusive history instruction in school, O'Connor said, could be a key. But she said that sort of change would likely make waves.
"The truth is that you have to make waves to make this country so unequal and dangerous for a portion of our population," O'Connor concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.