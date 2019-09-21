CSVT
POINT TOWNSHIP – Work is progressing on the Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties as follows:
River Bridge:
The contractor, Trumbull Corp., will continue placing the deck and setting beams.
There will be no significant traffic impacts.
Northern Section Paving:
The contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. Inc., will begin asphalt paving around the Chillisquaque bridges. Motorists should be alert for slow-moving traffic and watch for trucks entering and exiting the work area.
For more information on the CSVT project, visit www.csvt.com.
Route 147 resurfacing, West Chillisquaque Township
MILTON — A 6.7-mile resurfacing project on Route 147 in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, continues. The project extends from Route 405 to Interstate 80.
Work will include paving the northbound and southbound passing lanes. When paving is complete, the contractor will place new guiderail and rumble strips and lines will be painted.
Long-term lane restrictions are in place.
Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.
Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor on this $4.8 million project.
Work is expected to be completed in early November.
Bridge project continues on Route 487, Columbia County
STILLWATER — A bridge replacement project continues next week on Route 487 in Stillwater, Columbia County. The bridge spans a tributary to Fishing Creek between Route 1022 (Zaners Bridge Road) and Kline Road.
Work next week includes paving, line painting and placing concrete.
Work will be performed between Route 1022 (Zaners Bridge Road) and Kline Road at this time. All work will be performed under daylight pattern using flaggers.
Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.
This project is expected to be completed this fall.
Ryland Construction Inc. is the prime contractor on this $1.3 million project.
Work continues on Route 339, Columbia County
MIFFLINVILLE – A 3.2-mile widening and resurfacing project on Route 339 in Mifflin Township, Columbia County, continues next week.
Upcoming work includes placing rock, drainage earthwork, and preparing the existing roadway surface for paving.
A single lane restriction will remain in place only allowing northbound traffic on Route 339 from Mifflinville to Nescopeck. Delays should be expected. Motorists are reminded to follow detour, use caution, and slow down through the work zone.
All southbound traffic will be detoured from Route 339 to Route 93 in Nescopeck, then onto Route 11 through Berwick down to the Mifflinville river bridge back onto Route 339 in Mifflinville.
Work will be performed between Route 2028 (Market Street) and Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road) at this time.
Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor on this $5.3 million project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.