MILTON — The seven public libraries in Northumberland County will be receiving a 9.18% increase in state funding this budget year, marking the first time in nearly a decade that funding has increased.
June Houghtaling, North Central Library District consultant, confirmed the increase during a reception held Tuesday at the Milton Public Library for trustees and directors of the seven public libraries which are located within the county.
While independent of one another, the libraries have joined forces to form Libraries in Northumberland County (LiNCo) to help promote the importance of libraries in the community.
Houghtaling said the increase in state funding is allocated in the 2019-2020 budget.
Christi Buker, executive director of the Pennsylvania Library Association, was a guest speaker at the reception. Statewide, she said funding for libraries will increase by $5 million this budget year.
“We lost more than $20 million a few years back, and we have been flat funded since,” Bucker said.
Houghtaling said it has been about 10 years since libraries last saw an increase in state funding.
Collectively, she said the seven libraries in the county received $198,963 in state funding in 2017-2018. During that same time period, municipal funding for the seven libraries totaled $150,173, while expenses equaled $1.2 million.
According to Houghtaling, state funding comprises just 15% of the budget for each library in Northumberland County.
“We are happy for the increase,” she said. “There’s still work to be done in that area.”
Milton Public Library Director Jed Stalker said his library receives just under $20,000 in state funding each year. The increase will result in about $2,000 being added to that figure.
JA Babay, director of the Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library, said the increase to her library will be similar.
“We are really thankful to our legislators for pushing for this (increase),” Stalker said. “We want to keep pushing for (increases).”
“This is 9.18% we won’t have to raise,” Babay said. “This cuts down on the fundraising. It’s always stressful to get funding to keep the doors open.”
Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) briefly attended the reception and praised the library representatives for coming to her office to stress the importance of funding public libraries.
“It was quite impressive how you brought us in and pled your case for seven libraries,” she said. “It gave me a lot of information to go to Harrisburg and plead your case.”
Schlegel-Culver said she spoke on behalf of increasing funding to libraries to fellow members of the Appropriations Committee.
“A lot of people like to physically touch and smell that book,” Schlegel-Culver said. “It is easy for us to support you. We want to continue to do that.”
Rob Jones, president of the Milton Public Library board of directors, said the libraries have also approached other governmental entities about providing funding.
In speaking during the reception, Jones said the libraries approached the Northumberland County commissioners about providing $210,000 in funding, to be divided equally among the seven libraries.
“Unfortunately, Northumberland County just doesn’t have that kind of funding in their budget,” he said.
Bucker praised the libraries for working together, and urged the trustees and directors to continue advocating the importance of supporting public libraries.
“You are collaborating to make Northumberland County stronger,” she said. “You are collaborating to make each of your libraries stronger. You need to talk about the libraries and the good you are doing.”
Bucker also stressed that libraries will remain important community institutions for years to come.
“We are not going to be replaced by Amazon,” she said. “We are not going to be replaced by everything on the internet.
“The library is that community hub that brings people together,” Bucker continued. “This is the place you can come to get WiFi… to use a computer.”
The libraries which comprise LiNCo are the Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library in McEwensville, Milton Public Library in Milton, Priestley-Forsyth Library in Northumberland, Degenstein Community Library in Sunbury, Ralpho Township Library in Elysburg, Shamokin Coal Township Library in Shamokin and the Mount Carmel Area Public Library in Mount Carmel.
