HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Saturday confirmed that there are 1,334 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 48,305.
Today, the department reported 64 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 2,418 in Pennsylvania.
There are 187,071 patients who have tested negative to date.
Locally, cases ticked up just slightly in some counties. Columbia County remains hardest hit with 290 positive cases. Northumberland County is up to 98, Lycoming 81, Montour 49, Snyder 33 and Union 38. No new deaths were reported in local counties.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 8,827 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,148 cases among employees, for a total of 9,975 at 478 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Of total deaths, 1,614 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
There were spikes in local nursing homes. Lycoming County has two reported facilities with 23 residents and three staff members having tested positive. In Northumberland County, one facility has six residents that tested positive and two staff members. No further information on the facilities is being released by the state and no further cases were reported.
Approximately 2,989 of total cases are in health care workers.
