WASHINGTONVILLE — Geisinger Health System has committed to providing $25,000 in annual support to the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) over the next five years.
MARC Director Bob Stoudt said the Geisinger sponsorship was one in a series of significant developments announced during Monday’s MARC board meeting.
First, he said the board approved entering into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Montour County commissioners and the Columbia Montour Visitors Bureau (CMVB) to accept funds from a 2% hotel room tax increase being levied by the commissioners beginning in 2020.
The commissioners recently approved increasing the county’s hotel tax from 3% to 5%.
Previously, Stoudt explained that 60% of the revenue generated by the hotel tax is allocated to the CMVB, while 40% goes to the Montour County Commissioners Tourism Fund
With the increase, Stoudt said CMVB will allocate the additional 2% in revenue generated from the tax to MARC.
Stoudt expects the 2% increase to bring in an additional $167,000 per year to support MARC.
In 2014, he said as Talen Energy was taking over ownership of PPL’s Montour plant, MARC learned educational programming was going to be discontinued at the preserve — which had also been owned and operated by PPL.
In 2015, MARC signed its first one-year lease to take over operations of the preserve. Stoudt said the lease is renewable annually for up to 10 years as long as MARC can fund operations of the preserve.
The organization recently signed another one year-lease with Talen, valid through Sept. 30, 2020. However, MARC’s ability to have the funding available to continue to maintain the 650-acre preserve beyond that lease recently came into question.
Stoudt said it takes $130,000 per year to operate the preserve. MARC’s total budget for the six sites it operates — including Montour Preserve — is $200,000.
Once his board approved the MOU on Monday, Stoudt said it was able to approve an extended lease agreement with Talen Energy.
Stoudt said he approached the company about extending the lease “to further reassure potential supporters and donors that” MARC would be operating the preserve long term.
The MARC board has approved extending its current lease with Talen Energy to operate the Montour Preserve through Sept. 30, 2022. Stoudt said the agreement also contains the opportunity for two additional three-year extensions.
“There is no charge for the lease” Stoudt noted. “We, at our expense, maintain the property.”
After approving the lease extension with Talen, Stoudt said the MARC board approved establishing an endowment with the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation.
“The purpose is to send the message we are no longer planning to live hand to mouth,” Stoudt said. “We are planning to invest in the long-term future. We are counting on (MARC and the Montour Preserve) being here permanently.”
An initial $1,000 deposit will be made into the fund within the next week.
With all of those steps in place, Stoudt said MARC met the criteria to accept a $25,000 annual sponsorship from Geisinger Health System. The first contribution will occur in January.
“They will provide $25,000 per year for five years, meaning a total contribution of $125,000,” Stoudt said.
He said MARC will be working with Geisinger to design new trail signs acknowledging the sponsorship. Structural improvements in the parks will also be made, thanks to the funding.
“We will work with (Geisinger) to create new health and wellness programs that will benefit the community,” Stoudt said.
“Our hotel tax funding means that we will renew our focus on promoting Montour County as a tourism asset,” he continued. “The sponsorship through Geisinger renews our focus on health and wellness and getting people of all ages outdoors and active, getting them in the parks.”
Stoudt credited Dr. Frank Maffei, chairman of the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital at Geisinger, with helping to make the sponsorship come to fruition.
“Frank was instrumental in getting Geisinger to even consider our request (for sponsorship),” Stoudt said. “Frank helped both parties understand what we can do together.”
He added that Maffei frequently uses Montour Preserve for recreational purposes.
“Frank has been one of my long-term supporters who uses our parks,” Stoudt said. “He took it upon himself to advocate on our behalf. It paid off and we can’t thank him enough.”
